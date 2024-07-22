DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Circoloco Ibiza - Week 13

DC-10
Mon, 22 Jul, 6:00 pm
DJIbiza
From €44
About

CircoLoco at Dc10 Ibiza 2024

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by EIVISSA DC DEU S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

DC-10

Carretera las salinas, km 1, 07818 Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Illes Balears, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

