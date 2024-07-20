DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Queen

The Teragram Ballroom
Sat, 20 Jul, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From $37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for an amazing celebration of drag, trans and gay culture and our universal love for music and dance! Experience incredible performances by legendary drag artists and international DJs from around the globe. In collaboration with Larry Tee, Morgan...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Faustian Society
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Teragram Ballroom

1234 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

