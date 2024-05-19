DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Drain, Madball, Terror, Scowl, Regulate, End It

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sun, 19 May, 4:30 pm
GigsNew York
$55.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Drain

Madball

Terror

Scowl

Regulate

End It

Trail of Lies

Private Mind

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Miles to Go & Black and Blue Bowl 2024
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 48 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Drain, Madball, Terror and 5 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm

