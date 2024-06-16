DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Bahar Choir

Troxy
Sun, 16 Jun, 3:45 pm
GigsLondon
From £66.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Embark on an extraordinary musical voyage with Bahar Choir, led by the esteemed conductor Arash Fouladvand, the premier Persian-speaking choir in Europe and America, renowned for its captivating performances and rich cultural heritage. Led by a team of ded...

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by Arash Fouladvand Academy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sara Naeini, Vahid Taj, Arash

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Open in maps
Doors open3:45 pm
Event ends7:45 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs