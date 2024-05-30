Top track

Abanamat - Djinn

Josiah, Abanamat, Weird Tales / Interstellar Smoke

BLO Ateliers
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
Abanamat - Djinn
About

Positive Transmitter is honored to invite you to the showcase of the Interstellar Smoke Records label in Berlin.

ABANAMAT (Berlin)

Music of ABANAMAT sends you flying a million miles per hour through space and time...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Positive Transmitter.
Lineup

Weird Tales, ABANAMAT, Josiah

Venue

BLO Ateliers

Kaskelstraße 55, 10317 Berlin, Deutschland
Doors open7:00 pm

