HUDSON FREEMAN w/24THANKYOU

Raccoon Motel
Fri, 9 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$15.88

About

Performing IN PERSON, HUDSON FREEMAN w/special guests 24THANKYOU!!

ABOUT HUDSON FREEMAN ::

Lofi-Folk artist Hudson Freeman began writing songs during his transient upbringing in South Africa, keeping himself company with a guitar and YouTube videos of Mi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Raccoon Motel
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hudson Freeman, 24thankyou

Venue

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

