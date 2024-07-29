Top track

Pure Romance

WAND

Club Congress
Mon, 29 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$22.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Monday July 29th

7pm

ADV $18 | DOS $20

21+

---WAND---Wand formed in late 2013 in Los Angeles, CA and got right to work playing, writing, and conceptualizing a contrarian path forward–the only viable trail to follow for a rock band that formed in the t...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Best Life Presents
$
Lineup

Wand

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

