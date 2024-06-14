Top track

Strung Out + Adolescents

Underground Arts
Fri, 14 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
From $33.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Strung Out + Adolescents with Mercy Music at Underground Arts

Friday, June 14, 2024

Strung Out VIP M&G: 6:30 PM | Doors: 7:30 PM | Show: 8:30 PM

21+

This is a 21+ event
Underground Arts Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Strung Out, Strung Out, Adolescents and 1 more

Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

