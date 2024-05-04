DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Faded - Bank Holiday Special

229
Sat, 4 May, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Expect the hottest Hip Hop, RnB, Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Dancehall as we take over central London’s 229 on the Bank Holiday weekend!

Table packages require a £100 cover charge for entry and an additional £350 minimum spend (bottle service only) on the night.

21+ Gov ID Required
Presented by Faded.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Accessibility information

