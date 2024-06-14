Top track

So Sweet

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Cuban Brothers

The Lido
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
From £18.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

So Sweet
Got a code?

About

From sold-out tours, festival spots and support slots for rock royalty to crazy club nights, film roles and fashion shows, The Cuban Brothers’ unparalleled act is ingrained in pop culture. Two decades since their inception, Miguel and his suspect sidekicks...

This is an 16+ event.
Presented by Bakery Boy Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Cuban Brothers

Venue

The Lido

Ethelbert Terrace, Margate, Kent, CT9 1RX
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.