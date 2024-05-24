DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marguerite: a Solo Show by Maggie Winters

Color Club Ballroom
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
ComedyChicago
$20
About

Maggie Winters is a Chicago-fried comedian who's the hottest ticket in town. You may have seen her open for SNL prince Colin Jost, ex-Chicago Princess Meg Stalter, or NY's Matt Rogers. Directed by her Southside-Irish blood relatives, Bart and Liam Winters,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Local Universe.
$
Lineup

Venue

Color Club Ballroom

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

