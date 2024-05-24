DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Maggie Winters is a Chicago-fried comedian who's the hottest ticket in town. You may have seen her open for SNL prince Colin Jost, ex-Chicago Princess Meg Stalter, or NY's Matt Rogers. Directed by her Southside-Irish blood relatives, Bart and Liam Winters,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.