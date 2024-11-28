DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jali Bakary Konteh

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Thu, 28 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Kings Place’s Future Folk series welcomes Kora player Jali Bakary Konteh for the first time. The latest torchbearer for his family’s kora legacy on the world stage, like his father and grandfather before him, Jali Bakary brings his own personal touch and i...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jali Bakary Konteh

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.