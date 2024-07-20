DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Scatena l'energia dell'Electro Night di 105XMasters a Senigallia!
Sabato 20 luglio, dalle 21:00 fino alle prime luci dell'alba, alcuni dei più grandi Dj del panorama internazionale faranno vibrare la spiaggia.
Ecco i primi artisti della serata:
Armonica...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.