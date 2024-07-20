Top track

Armonica - Sacramento

Electro Night | 105XMasters

X Masters - Area Spettacoli
Sat, 20 Jul, 9:00 pm
DJSenigallia
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Armonica - Sacramento
About

Scatena l'energia dell'Electro Night di 105XMasters a Senigallia!

Sabato 20 luglio, dalle 21:00 fino alle prime luci dell'alba, alcuni dei più grandi Dj del panorama internazionale faranno vibrare la spiaggia.

Ecco i primi artisti della serata:

Armonica...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da 105XMasters

Lineup

Elif, Armonica

Venue

X Masters - Area Spettacoli

Lungomare Mameli 178, 60019 Senigallia provincia di Ancona, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

