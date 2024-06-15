Top track

Liturgy - Behind the Void

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Liturgy w/ Body Void

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 15 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$29.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Liturgy - Behind the Void
Got a code?

About Liturgy

In a 2010 manifesto, Hunter Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix coined the term “transcendental black metal” to describe the combination of metal, experimental and classical music her band Liturgy creates. The Brooklyn-based quartet captivate spectators with their incred Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Liturgy w/ Body Void - Live at LPR on Saturday, June 15th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:00pm doors | 7:00pm show (all ages)

More shows at http://LPR.com

Sign up for our newsletter at http://bit.ly/LPR-newsletter

  • If the ticket t...
This is an all ages event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Liturgy, Body Void

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.