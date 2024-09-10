Top track

Jungle - Keep Moving

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jungle

Utilita Arena Cardiff
Tue, 10 Sept, 6:30 pm
GigsCardiff
£47.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jungle - Keep Moving
Got a code?

About Jungle

Evolving from an anonymous studio project into a Mercury Prize-nominated group, these childhood friends pull together vintage-leaning instrumentals, falsetto vocals and tightly choreographed visuals to create something wholly new. Joined by a host of artis Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

FKP Scorpio Present

Jungle

At Utilita Arena Cardiff

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.
Presented by FKP Scorpio.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jungle

Venue

Utilita Arena Cardiff

Mary Ann St, Cardiff CF10 2EQ
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
7500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.