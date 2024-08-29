Top track

Second Skin

The Chameleons

CHALK
Thu, 29 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £29.21

About The Chameleons

The Chameleon’s have attained their own cult status among the sea of Mancunian bands from the ’80s thanks to the atmospheric quality of their post punk. Regarded as an influence by Oasis and Moby, the group’s debut album, Script of the Bridge (1983), intro Read more

Event information

The Chameleons, are an atmospheric post-punk pop band the Chameleons formed in Manchester, England, in 1981 from the ashes of a number of local groups: vocalist/bassist Mark Burgess began with the Cliches, guitarists Reg Smithies and Dave Fielding arrived...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Chameleons

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

