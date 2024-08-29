DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Chameleon’s have attained their own cult status among the sea of Mancunian bands from the ’80s thanks to the atmospheric quality of their post punk. Regarded as an influence by Oasis and Moby, the group’s debut album, Script of the Bridge (1983), intro
The Chameleons, are an atmospheric post-punk pop band the Chameleons formed in Manchester, England, in 1981 from the ashes of a number of local groups: vocalist/bassist Mark Burgess began with the Cliches, guitarists Reg Smithies and Dave Fielding arrived...
