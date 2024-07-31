DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lana Del Rey -- An Orchestral Rendition of Born To Die (2nd Date)

The Steel Yard
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This July, immerse yourself in the enchanting world of one of the most spellblinding artists of the 21st century, Lana Del Rey, with an enchanting live orchestral performance, paying homage to her magnum opus album "Born To Die."

Though this rendition foc...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

