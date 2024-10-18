DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RSKO

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Fri, 18 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Après une première partie de tournée et un concert à La Cigale complet en 24 heures, RSKO rajoute de nouvelles dates à sa tournée qui se prolonge cet automne et se clôturera en beauté le 19 novembre à L’Olympia à Paris.

Véritable succès, son premier album...

Tout public
Présenté par Rock School Barbey.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:30 pm

