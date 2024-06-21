DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

YOGA MIRAGE

Tones Teatro Natura
Fri, 21 Jun, 5:00 pm
WellbeingOira
€27.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pulizia energetica: una pratica per lasciare andare le tensioni accumulate in città e per prepararsi ad elevare la vibrazione per l’inizio del festival.

Nel 2020, in piena pandemia, è diventata insegnante di yoga e meditazione e arti olistiche. Ha fondat...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Tones on the Stones.

Lineup

Marianne Mirage

Venue

Tones Teatro Natura

Via Valle Formazza, 28865 Oira VB, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm
1200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.