Top track

Don't Be Scared, I Love You - Yawny Yawn

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bill Ryder-Jones

Barbican Hall
Wed, 16 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Don't Be Scared, I Love You - Yawny Yawn
Got a code?

About

FORM Presents

BILL RYDER-JONES

+ Special guest Clara Mann.

This is an all ages event.
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bill Ryder-Jones, Clara Mann

Venue

Barbican Hall

Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
2000 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.