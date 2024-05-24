DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It’s Just Garage, makes its debut at Margate's Faith In Strangers this spring time. Albeit the name of the venue it’s no stranger to hosting the best talent the music industry has to offer, both old and new.
It’s Just Garage is no exception.
Leviathans o...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.