It's Just Garage: Matt Jam Lamont + Scott Garcia

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Fri, 24 May, 9:00 pm
Margate
£21.99

About

It’s Just Garage, makes its debut at Margate's Faith In Strangers this spring time. Albeit the name of the venue it’s no stranger to hosting the best talent the music industry has to offer, both old and new.

It’s Just Garage is no exception.

Leviathans o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.
Lineup

Matt 'Jam' Lamont, Scott Garcia, MC Hyperactive

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
300 capacity

