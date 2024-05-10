DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Caitlin Jemma

The Silverlake Lounge
Fri, 10 May, 8:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Indie musician and singer-songwriter Caitlin Jemma speaks for the multitudes on her celestial new disco-folk album, True Meaning, out September 17th on American Standard Time Records. Conjuring the soulfulness of Norah Jones, the melancholy of Joni Mitchel...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Caitlin Jemma

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open8:30 pm
200 capacity

