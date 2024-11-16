Top track

Thinking About You

Edwin Raphael

Supersonic Records
Sat, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SI VOUS AIMEZ / FOR FANS OF Bon Iver, Elliott Smith & Ben Howard

EDWIN RAPHAEL (Indie folk-pop / Montreal, CAN)

Comment trouver un ancrage lorsqu'on occupe plusieurs identités géographiques à la fois ? Pour Edwin Raphael, l'auteur-compositeur originaire...

Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Edwin Raphael

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

