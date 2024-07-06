Top track

Baggio - Mangetout

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Triples Summer All-Dayer #1!

The Finsbury
Sat, 6 Jul, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Baggio - Mangetout
Got a code?

About

Triples Is Best is incredibly excited to bring our famous free entry all-dayer vibes to The Finsbury this July! Joining us for the ultimate summer party will be Baggio, Wonderbug, Bloody Death, The Stanford Family Band, Zero Summer, Bastien and Sleevo.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Triples Is Best.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Bastien, The Stanford Family Band, bloody death and 2 more

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.