DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ibiza's BIGGEST Urban Music Party is back! Every Monday from 29th April to 28th October, DJ Policy is #KeepingItFresh in 2024 with a brand-new look but the same good vibes in the Balearic Island's most beautiful super club, Es Paradis.
Give in to your FOM...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.