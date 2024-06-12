Top track

Roots x After Caposile | OffWeek-end’24

La Terrrazza
Wed, 12 Jun, 11:45 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hey Dancerrrs! Este año la OffWeek-end empieza antes!

Para la noche del miercoles nos aliamos a Roots y After Caposile para dar el pistoletazo de salida a la semana clave de la electrónica en nuestra ciudad.

Stay Tuned, pronto desveláramos un lineup de a...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Amogin S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
Dr Banana, Melody (DJ), Franco Cinelli and 5 more

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

