DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gustav Holst’s The Idea

The Courtyard Theatre
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:30 pm
TheatreLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Discover the delight of this little known, family fun, theatrical operetta, which is undertaking its UK premier this year. The Prime Minister has had an Idea….

This early and tuneful composition by English composer Gustav Holst is an unexpected far throw...

All ages
Presented by Irrational Theatre, in association with The Courtyard Theatre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.