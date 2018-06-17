Top track

James Vincent McMorrow - Paradise

James Vincent McMorrow

La Maroquinerie
17 Jun - 18 Jun
GigsParis
€27.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

James Vincent McMorrow a commencé la musique par la batterie et le hard rock, avant d'élargir son horizon au folk et à la soul. Il commence alors à écrire et à enregistrer, a donner corps à un style inspiré de Will Oldham ou Bon Iver.
James Vincent McMor...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Uni-T Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

James Vincent McMorrow

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

