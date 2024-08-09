Top track

Secret Monkey Weekend - All the Time in the World

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Secret Monkey Weekend + The Trick Threat

Citizen Vinyl
Fri, 9 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Secret Monkey Weekend - All the Time in the World
Got a code?

About

All-ages show! Secret Monkey Weekend + The Trick Threat take the Citizen Vinyl stage on Friday, August 9, 6 p.m. doors and 7 p.m. show. $12 advance / $15 at the door.

SECRET MONKEY WEEKEND: Fresh from an Emmy win for their role in the PBS NC feature on th...

This is an all-ages event
Presented by Citizen Vinyl.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Citizen Vinyl

14 Ohenry Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.