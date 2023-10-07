Top track

JACKHAMMER KNIFE

Knifeplay w/ Dari Bay and Greg Freeman (Solo)

The Monkey House
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsWinooski
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Waking Windows Welcomes Knifeplay on 10/7 w/ Dari Bay and Greg Freeman!

Knifeplay is a band that eludes definition, existing somewhere between the nihilistic detachment of shoegaze and the emotional honesty of folk songwriting. They’ve made a slow and car Read more

Presented by Waking Windows.

Lineup

Knifeplay, Dari Bay, Greg Freeman

Venue

The Monkey House

30 Main Street, Winooski, Vermont 05404, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm
100 capacity

