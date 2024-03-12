DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Les Quatre Saisons

L'Avant-Seine / Théâtre de Colombes
Tue, 12 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€35.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La virtuosité instrumentale du Concert de La Loge se conjugue à une chorégraphie aérienne signée Mourad Merzouki. Une relecture en 3 dimensions de l’œuvre symphonique majeure de Vivaldi.

Alors que le génie du célèbre compositeur vénitien nous laisse déjà Read more

Présenté par L'Avant Seine / Théâtre de Colombes.

Venue

L'Avant-Seine / Théâtre de Colombes

88 Rue Saint-Denis, 92700 Colombes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.