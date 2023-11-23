Top track

Django Django - Glowing in the Dark

Django Django

Trabendo
Thu, 23 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€31.42

Event information

Pour accéder à la prévente exclusive, inscrivez-vous à la liste de diffusion de Django Django ici > http://www.djangodjango.co.uk/#

Formé à Londres en 2009, le groupe Django Django sort son cinquième album « Off Planet » ! Divisé en quatre parties, chacun...

Présenté par Talent Boutique.

Lineup

Django Django

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris

Doors open8:00 pm

