Irène Drésel

La Cigale
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€30.30

"HYPER KINKY CEREMONY"

À l'occasion de cette célébration, Irène Drésel réunira l'ensemble de ses lives (Rita, Hyper Cristal, Kinky Dogma...) pour un show inédit d'une durée de plus de 2h.

Présenté par WART.

Irène Drésel

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

