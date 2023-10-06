Top track

Madball - Set It Off

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Madball / Death Before Dishonor / The World / Prevention / Home Invasion

Cobra Lounge
Fri, 6 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$29.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Madball - Set It Off
Got a code?

About

6pm doors 7pm show

This is a 17+ event.

Presented by Empire Productions LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Prevention, The World, Death Before Dishonor and 1 more

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.