The Tubs + Garden Centre + The TSG

The Lexington
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bad Vibrations are proud to present The Tubs at The Lexington this October. Support comes from Garden Centre, and The TSG (Romeo Taylor).

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)

Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

The Tubs, Garden Centre, The Tubs

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

