PIP BLOM + Personal Trainer

Point Ephémère
Fri, 23 Feb, 8:00 pm
From €17.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Point Éphémère et Caramba Culture Live présentent Pip Blom

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Pip Blom, Personal Trainer

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

