BEEBY

La Marquise
Sat, 14 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€15.50

5ème Niveau
About

Depuis 2017, l’artiste d’Aubervilliers, dont l’expérience ne cesse de croître, a su se faire une place dans le paysage rap français avec plusieurs EP qui introduisent et dessinent les contours de son univers musical.

Fier de son indépendance, la carrière

Présenté par HIGH-LO

Lineup

Beeby

Venue

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

