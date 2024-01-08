Top track

The Vaselines - Son Of A Gun

DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

The Vaselines + Special Guests

The Deaf Institute
Mon, 8 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£22.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Vaselines formed in Glasgow in 1987 by singers/guitarists Eugene Kelly and Frances McKee, soon signing to Pastels frontman Stephen Pastel's newly formed 53rd & 3rd label.

Nirvana's Kurt Cobain regularly cited the Vaselines’ influence in interviews, an...

Presented by Alphaville UK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Vaselines

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open7:00 pm

