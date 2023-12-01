Top track

Trotski

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WINNTERZUKO

CCO La Rayonne
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLyon
€26.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Trotski
Got a code?

About

À l’heure où la scène rap française regorge de talents, certains sortent naturellement de la masse de part leur talent et la qualité de leur proposition artistique. Comme une bombe permettant de repousser un peu plus loin les frontières du genre et bouscul Read more

HOOH AGENCY présente

Lineup

winnterzuko

Venue

CCO La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.