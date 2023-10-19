Top track

Madison McFerrin

Marble Bar
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brooklyn singer-songwriter Madison McFerrin is wrapping The Marble Bar in her silky soul sound with her live set October 19th!! She’s played alongside the likes of De La Soul, Gallant, and The Roots, with Questlove naming McFerrin’s one-woman-band style “s Read more

Presented by MeanRed.

Lineup

Madison McFerrin

Venue

Marble Bar

1501 Holden St, Detroit, MI 48208, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

