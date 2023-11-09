DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bricknasty

The Sunflower Lounge
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This is a 16+ event

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Bricknasty

Venue

The Sunflower Lounge

76 Smallbrook Queensway, Birmingham B5 4EG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.