DEADLETTER (early show)

YES Basement
Fri, 27 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsManchester
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

DEADLETTER (early show) - please note doors open at 6pm

Band on stage 7:15pm

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Now Wave.

Lineup

DEADLETTER

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

