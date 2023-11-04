Top track

Fear Factory - Regenerate

Fear Factory

SWX
Sat, 4 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsBristol
£25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hailing from Suffolk in the United Kingdom, Ghosts Of Atlantis are a dark symphonic metal band that carry a wealth of experience. Ghosts Of Atlantis (G.O.A) features both present, and past members of Devilment, Failed Humanity, The Conflict Within and Cold Read more

Presented by Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

1
Butcher Babies, Ignea, Fear Factory and 1 more

Venue

SWX

15 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2JY
Doors open6:00 pm
1800 capacity

