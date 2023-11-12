Top track

Dinosaur Jr. - Feel the Pain

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dinosaur Jr

The Garage
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£41.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dinosaur Jr. - Feel the Pain
Got a code?

Event information

Dinosaur Jr

Celebrating 30 Years of Where You Been

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult).

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

MAN ON MAN, DINOSAUR JR.

Venue

The Garage

20-22 Highbury Cres, London N5 1RD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.