SOLOMON

La Boule Noire
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Super! présente SALOMON en concert à Paris!

Ouverture de la billetterie le 7 juillet à 10 heures.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Super!

Lineup

Solomon

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

