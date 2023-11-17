DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Drag Comedy Cabaret

Queen Of Hoxton
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £13.56
Event information

Fancy a laugh? Want something a bit different? Then get ready to be in stiches as the iconic BBC New Comedy Award shortlisted drag comedian Lady Bushra brings you a comedy night like no other!

Played by Amir, Lady Bushra is a bad girl from Bradford who tu Read more

Presented by Bushra.
Lineup

Lady Bushra

Venue

Queen Of Hoxton

1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX
Doors open6:30 pm
500 capacity

