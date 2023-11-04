Top track

:Signal:

Haste the Day, Silent Planet, Still Remains

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 4 Nov, 6:30 pm
New York
From $38.63

About

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian

No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Haste the Day, Silent Planet, Still Remains

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

