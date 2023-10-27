Top track

Cate Kennan - Thielsen

Loopsel / JJulius / Cate Kennan

MOTH Club
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LOOPSEL conjures music like foggily remembered dreams. The songs on her new album Öga for Öga are like paths in the forest forest, are heavily, almost treacherously, reverberated, with finger-plucked guitars acting as your signposts amongst the flora and f Read more

Presented by Upset The Rhythm.

Lineup

Cate Kennan, JJulius, Loopsel

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

