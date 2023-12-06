Top track

Victoria Canal + Sam Vano

POPUP!
6 Dec - 7 Dec
GigsParis
€14.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Victoria Canal est une autrice-compositrice-interprète et activiste hispano-américaine de 23 ans. Durant la pandémie, elle se cache au sous-sol de sa maison familiale pour écrire son prochain EP « Elegy » sans que personne ne l’entende.

Présenté par Uni-T Production.

Lineup

Victoria Canal, Sam Vano

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

