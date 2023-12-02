Top track

Teen Pregnancy

Blank Banshee

XOYO
Sat, 2 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 14+ event

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Blank Banshee

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

